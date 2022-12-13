11th Circ. Overturns Ruling In Life Insurance Validity Row

By Hope Patti (December 13, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- A life insurance policy issued to an HIV-positive man who later sold it to an investor is not void under Georgia law as an illegal human-life-wagering contract, the Eleventh Circuit said in a published opinion, following recent guidance from the Peach State's highest court....

