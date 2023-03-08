Technology Group Of The Year: WilmerHale

By Sarah Martinson (March 8, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- WilmerHale beat a $2.75 billion judgment against Cisco on appeal, defeated antitrust claims against Meta in the Ninth Circuit and reached a multimillion-dollar settlement between Intuit and 50 states, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2022 Technology Groups of the Year....

