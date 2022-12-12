New FTX Head Tells House Of 'Inexperienced' Past Leadership

By Vince Sullivan (December 12, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- The new CEO of fallen cryptocurrency exchange FTX said in written testimony to the House Committee on Financial Services that FTX's prior leadership lacked the experience and sophistication necessary to run a company of its size, and that there is a "painstaking" effort underway to account for all the exchange's digital assets....

