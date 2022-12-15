NJ Justices Won't Review Convicted Killer's Patent Fight

By Ryan Harroff (December 15, 2022, 1:20 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court denied a petition for review filed by a man incarcerated for murdering his mother, locking in an appellate court's ruling that he cannot file a patent infringement suit related to a business he was not permitted to operate from prison....

