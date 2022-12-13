Cannabis Co. Dutchie Founders Sue In Del. After Board Coup

By Leslie A. Pappas (December 13, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- The founders of e-commerce cannabis company Dutchie who were reported to have left their posts earlier this month have sued its executive chairman and four directors in Delaware's Chancery Court, seeking a declaration that their removal was invalid and that the two founders are still directors and officers of the company....

