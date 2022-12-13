Medical Device Co. Strikes $14.5M Deal To Settle FCA Claims

By Micah Danney (December 13, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- Danish medical products maker Coloplast agreed to pay the U.S. government $14.5 million to settle allegations that it supplied the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs with products made in nondesignated countries and overbilled the government in violation of the False Claims Act, the U.S. Department of Justice announced....

