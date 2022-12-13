Sears Remnant Seeks Ch. 11 With $30M Debt, Sale Plan

By Jeff Montgomery (December 13, 2022, 10:11 AM EST) -- Sears Authorized Hometown Stores LLC and an affiliate opened a Chapter 11 case in Delaware, lugging along more than $30 million in secured debt and planning an "orderly liquidation" at more than 120 dealer-owned and operated stores in 26 states and Puerto Rico....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS