Black Couple Didn't Prove Discrimination, Appraiser Says

By Faith Williams (December 13, 2022, 6:51 PM EST) -- A Maryland-based home appraiser told a federal court that an African American couple did not adequately prove their allegations that they received a lower-than-expected appraisal on their home due to racial bias by him and his company....

