Citadel CEO Sues IRS Over Leak Of Tax Return Info

By Theresa Schliep (December 13, 2022, 5:06 PM EST) -- Citadel's chief executive officer sued the Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday over the disclosure of his tax information to news organization ProPublica, seeking damages and arguing the agency's "willful and intentional failure" to establish security controls led to the leak....

