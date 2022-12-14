Hanger Importer Tells CIT Duty Evasion Claims Come Too Late

By Micah Danney (December 14, 2022, 8:29 PM EST) -- A Florida resident is urging the U.S. Court of International Trade to toss the U.S. government's suit alleging he avoided anti-dumping duties by shipping Chinese steel wire hangers through Malaysia, claiming the statute of limitations ran out and that the government failed to link him to the hanger company....

