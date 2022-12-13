Teva, Apotex Win Ax Of Patents In Sleep Drug Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (December 13, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Tuesday wiped out four patents that Vanda Pharmaceuticals asserted against rivals Teva and Apotex in litigation over a planned generic version of sleep disorder drug Hetlioz, finding that they are invalid as obvious....

