Chinese Investment Manager Stole $1B In Funds, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera (December 14, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- A Chinese investment manager based in New York was hit with a suit by investors accusing him of defrauding them and looting over $1 billion of their funds in China and diverting them to accounts he exclusively controls, some of which are in New York....

