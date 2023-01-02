Okla., Ohio Could Be Next States To Legalize Pot In 2023

By Sam Reisman (January 2, 2023, 12:03 PM EST) -- Efforts to legalize cannabis for adult recreational use via the ballot process in Oklahoma and Ohio stalled out in 2022, thanks to lawsuits and other legal entanglements, but activists are eyeing a redo in the coming year. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS