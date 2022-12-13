Perfume Co. Can't Halt Ex-Amazon Distributor From Using TM

By Tiffany Hu (December 13, 2022, 8:47 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday refused a perfume maker's request to temporarily block a former distributor from using the name "SwissArabian" as a trademark, finding that the perfumier failed to show it would likely prevail on its claims....

