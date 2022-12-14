LED Co. Must Pony Up For Bulb Maker In IP Row, Judge Says

By Adam Lidgett (December 14, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has held that South Korean LED manufacturer Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd. must compensate light bulb company Feit Electric Co. Inc. for costs it incurred in defending now-dropped claims in a patent infringement lawsuit....

