Navigating Uncertainties In Section 340B Drug Pricing

By Brenda Shafer, Michael French and Richard Davis (December 15, 2022, 6:09 PM EST) -- This article discusses Section 340B Drug Pricing Program uncertainties related to the Health Resources and Services Administration's ability to enforce many of the program's core requirements. It also provides practical advice on advising and representing clients....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS