Michigander Says Court Should Block NY Pot Retail Licenses

By Jonathan Capriel (December 14, 2022, 7:17 PM EST) -- A Michigander who's suing New York over its residency requirements for cannabis licenses has asked a federal judge to reject a bid by the state government seeking to narrow the court-ordered moratorium on new licenses, calling it a "backdoor denial" of an already granted motion....

