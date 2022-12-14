Swiss Cement Maker Holcim Sells Russian Unit

By Najiyya Budaly (December 14, 2022, 11:54 AM GMT) -- Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Wednesday that it will sell its Russian subsidiary to the local management team for an undisclosed sum to allow the business to operate in the sanctions-hit country independently under a different brand....

