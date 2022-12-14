Gelato Shop Franchise Not As Sweet As Promised, Suit Says

By Renee Hickman (December 14, 2022, 9:06 PM EST) -- A company that purchased the franchise rights to a gelato shop chain to open a store in New Orleans is suing the company that issued the rights, claiming they misled them about the cost of owning the shop....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS