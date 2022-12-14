NY Investment Firm Closes Fund Above Initial Target At $530M

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (December 14, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- New York-based private investment firm VSS Capital Partners, led by Ropes & Gray LLP, announced on Wednesday that it closed its VSS Structured Capital Fund IV at $530 million, well above its initial goal of $400 million....

