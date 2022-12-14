Texas Utility Says N.M. Penalties For Discharges Are Unlawful

By Tom Lotshaw (December 14, 2022, 3:15 PM EST) -- The city of El Paso's utility wants a Texas federal judge to throw out two compliance orders and a nearly $1.3 million penalty the New Mexico Environment Department lodged against it for diverting sewage into the Rio Grande for months as it repaired a broken sewer line....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS