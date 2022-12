US Soccer Journalist Died From Aortic Aneurysm, Wife Says

By Alex Lawson (December 14, 2022, 1:53 PM EST) -- The widow of prominent American soccer journalist Grant Wahl announced Wednesday that her husband died of a burst aortic aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar, adding that there was nothing "nefarious" about his death....

