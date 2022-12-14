Feds Want Ohio Startup Head's $1.7M House, Allege Fraud

By Eric Heisig (December 14, 2022, 7:16 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of a $1.7 million house in Cincinnati owned by the founder and former CEO of an online dry-cleaning delivery startup that is the subject of a fraud lawsuit, saying he bought it with money he obtained from committing wire fraud....

