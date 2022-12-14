Masimo Launches Counterattack In Apple Watch IP Fights

By Jasmin Jackson (December 14, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- Medical device maker Masimo has lodged invalidity, antitrust and infringement counterclaims in two of Apple's patent suits over the Apple Watch and related wearable technology, arguing in part that Apple infringed its patented blood oxygen systems and that the iPhone maker is attempting to hinder competition....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS