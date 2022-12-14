Biz Wants Reversal After La. High Court Takes Up Virus Row

By Riley Murdock (December 14, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- A New Orleans restaurant owner asked a Louisiana federal judge to consider changing her decision to toss its COVID-19 business interruption case against Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co., arguing that an upcoming decision from the state's high court could invalidate the precedent her ruling was based on....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS