Pa. GOP Slams Philly DA's Bid To Quash Impeachment

By P.J. D'Annunzio (December 15, 2022, 3:30 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania State Senate Republicans have defended the impeachment proceedings against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, arguing to the Commonwealth Court that the prosecutor's challenge to the bid to remove him over rising crime must be tossed because courts can't decide a legislative matter....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS