8th Circ. Won't Upend $21M Biomet Hip Implant Verdict

By Mike Curley (December 14, 2022, 3:02 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday denied a bid by Biomet Inc. to undo a $21 million verdict awarded to a woman who had to undergo seven revision surgeries after being implanted with one of its hip replacements, finding the jury's verdict was consistent and supported by evidence at the trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS