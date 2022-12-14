Judge Won't Stop Bid To Block Tape In Med Mal Suit

By Matthew Santoni (December 14, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania judge denied a couple's bid to cut off a hearing on whether their medical malpractice suit can use a recorded conversation by a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center surgeon about his suboxone use, despite their arguments Wednesday that the surgeon hadn't met the requirements for a preliminary injunction on the recording....

