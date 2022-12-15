Florida CBD Retailer Settles Unwanted Sales Texts Claims

By Sam Reisman (December 15, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- CBD and hemp product retailer Natural Healing of Cape Coral LLC has settled a proposed class action alleging it spammed customers with unwanted texts, according to a notice of settlement filed in Florida federal court on Wednesday....

