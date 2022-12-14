Sens. Float Bill To Boost AML Rules For Crypto, Ban 'Mixers'

By Katryna Perera (December 14, 2022, 10:43 PM EST) -- U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., introduced a bill Wednesday intended to crack down on money laundering in the digital asset space by imposing know-your-customer requirements on financial firms involved in crypto though cryptocurrency-focused nonprofit Coin Center has assailed the measure as an "opportunistic, unconstitutional assault" on the industry....

