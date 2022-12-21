EU Beneficial Owners' Privacy Ruling Conflicts With UK Law

By John Binns (December 21, 2022, 3:03 PM GMT) -- Two of the EU's flagship agendas collided in November in a ruling by the Court of Justice of the EU in joined cases C-37/20,[1] which struck down a requirement of the fifth Money Laundering Directive for registers of corporates' beneficial owners to be available to the public in order to deter money laundering, as being inconsistent with Articles 7 and 8 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU....

