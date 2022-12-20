How Vidal Set The PTAB On A New Course In 2022

By Britain Eakin (December 20, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal wasted no time leaving her mark on the Patent Trial and Appeal Board this year after taking the helm in April, issuing key guidance on discretionary denials and taking a hands-on approach to director reviews that attorneys say have helped make the board more predictable....

