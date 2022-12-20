Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

How Vidal Set The PTAB On A New Course In 2022

By Britain Eakin (December 20, 2022, 4:45 PM EST) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal wasted no time leaving her mark on the Patent Trial and Appeal Board this year after taking the helm in April, issuing key guidance on discretionary denials and taking a hands-on approach to director reviews that attorneys say have helped make the board more predictable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!