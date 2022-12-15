11th Circ. Wary Of Race-Based Bar On Statewide Ga. Election

By Rosie Manins (December 15, 2022, 6:43 PM EST) -- Eleventh Circuit judges appeared dubious Thursday of a district court's ruling that the statewide nature of electing members to Georgia's Public Service Commission is unconstitutionally unfair to Black voters, indicating they may allow blocked commissioner races to take place....

