Poland's Legal Reforms Infringe EU Law, Adviser Says

By Alex Baldwin (December 16, 2022, 3:43 PM GMT) -- Judicial reforms that allow the Polish government to appoint and remove judges are broadly incompatible with European Union law, an EU advocate general has said, telling the bloc's highest court that the laws do not create an independent and impartial tribunal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS