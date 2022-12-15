PCAOB Wraps First-Ever Exams Of China-Based Co. Audits

By Katryna Perera (December 15, 2022, 7:44 PM EST) -- The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it thoroughly inspected and investigated the audit work of public accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong this year, marking the first time in history the People's Republic of China has granted complete access to the U.S.-based regulator....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS