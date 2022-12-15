Talen Energy Gets OK For $1.4B Debt-Swap Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (December 15, 2022, 5:18 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Thursday said he would approve power generator Talen Energy Supply's $1.4 billion debt-swap Chapter 11 plan after prodding the debtor and the U.S. Trustee's Office into a compromise on liability releases for the company's directors and officers....

