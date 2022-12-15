Treasury, State Tighten Squeeze On Russian Financial System

By Rae Ann Varona (December 15, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- The United States on Thursday announced additional sanctions aimed at constraining Russia's financial system and holding it accountable for its attack on Ukraine, including on one of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs and a commercial bank he acquired this year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS