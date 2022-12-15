CORRECTED: Ala. Housing Authority To Pay Tenants $275K In Bias Suit

By Faith Williams (December 15, 2022, 6:09 PM EST) -- An Alabama housing authority has agreed to pay $275,000 in damages to 23 current or former tenants who claim the authority steered residents to different communities based on their race, the Department of Justice said on Thursday....

