Judge Breathes 6 Months Of Life Into AstraZeneca Patent

By Andrew Karpan (December 15, 2022, 10:18 PM EST) -- A day after hearing arguments from Mylan lawyers that AstraZeneca should be bound to a January 2023 expiration date of a patent protecting the blockbuster asthma treatment Symbicort, a federal judge in West Virginia ruled Thursday that AstraZeneca deserved at least six months more of market exclusivity....

