Justices Back Longer Clock For Post-Conviction DNA Tests

By Cara Salvatore (April 19, 2023, 10:40 AM EDT) -- The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that state prisoners requesting post-conviction DNA testing have until after all state appeals finish before a clock for federal relief starts ticking, ending a stricter time limit the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People called "illogical" and race-biased....

