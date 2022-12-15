AIG Unit Execs Seek Dismissal Or Probe Of Del. Ch. 11 Case

By Jeff Montgomery (December 15, 2022, 6:55 PM EST) -- Attorneys for 46 American International Group Inc. affiliate executives seeking more than $500 million in damages from the now-bankrupt company for wrongful taking of deferred compensation funds during the 2008 financial crisis said Thursday they plan to contest its Chapter 11 filing in Delaware as "abuse of the bankruptcy process."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS