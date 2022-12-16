Fired Ohio Hospital CEO Sues Again Over Ouster

By Eric Heisig (December 16, 2022, 6:22 PM EST) -- The ex-president and CEO of Cleveland's public hospital system, who was fired last month after he was accused of secretly awarding himself nearly $2 million in bonuses, has filed a second lawsuit, accusing the hospital of breaching his contract multiple times leading up to his investigation and eventual termination....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS