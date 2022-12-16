State Can Hide Hemp Consultant Emails, Colo. Panel Rules

By Daniel Ducassi (December 15, 2022, 11:27 PM EST) -- Colorado agriculture officials were entitled to withhold emails between the agency's legal counsel and a hemp policy consultant in response to a public records request, a panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday, concluding the emails were protected from disclosure by the common interest privilege....

