Top UK Court To Hear Push-Payment Fraud Quincecare Case

By Richard Crump (December 16, 2022, 2:25 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court is set to weigh in on a case that could expand the duty bankers owe clients to refuse to comply with suspicious transactions as it accepted Barclays Bank's appeal against the revival of a push-payment fraud suit....

