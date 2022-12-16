Aldi Stole M&S' Gin Bottle Designs, UK Retailer Tells Court

By Joanne Faulkner (December 16, 2022, 6:51 PM GMT) -- British retail giant Marks & Spencer PLC told the High Court on Friday that German discount chain Aldi had copied the design of its "Instagrammable" festive light-up gin bottles in the first protected design dispute between the two to reach trial....

