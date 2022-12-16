UK's Highest Court To Hear $318M Siphoned Securities Appeal

By Joel Poultney (December 16, 2022, 5:57 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear whether a Saudi Arabian bank, Samba Financial Group, can be held liable for compensation sought by a defunct lender over shares said to be worth $318 million that were transferred overseas....

