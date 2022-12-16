FTX Liquidators Have Not Yet Resolved Info-Sharing Issue

By Vince Sullivan (December 16, 2022, 4:28 PM EST) -- Attorneys for bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading Ltd. said Friday that no deal had yet been struck in the ongoing dispute with liquidators appointed in the Bahamas over the sharing of digital information, but discussions are continuing with the goal of resolving the issue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS