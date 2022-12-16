Mich. Officials Want Out Of Lead Suits: This Is 'Not Flint'

By Carolyn Muyskens (December 16, 2022, 9:37 PM EST) -- Michigan state officials named in class actions over Benton Harbor's troubled drinking water system sought on Friday to distinguish the city's lead problems from the Flint water crisis, saying "differences matter" in their bid to leave the suits. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS