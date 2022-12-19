Uninsured Driver Can Try For Damages, Mich. Panel Finds

By Carolyn Muyskens (December 19, 2022, 8:42 PM EST) -- A driver broken down on the side of the road was not necessarily "operating" his car when a semi-truck crashed into him, a Michigan appeals panel has found, giving the driver a chance to recover damages even though he didn't have any auto insurance....

