Fed. Circ. Remands $62M RFID Patent Battle Against Avery

By Jasmin Jackson (December 16, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday partly undid a patent owner's combined $62 million infringement win and sanctions award against Avery Dennison over tagging technology, remanding the suit for a reassessment of appropriate sanctions and a trial limited to an asserted claim's validity....

